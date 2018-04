× The Opening Bell 4/4/18: Location Location Location – Restaurant Real Estate

The restaurant industry is one of the hottest in Chicago, so Steve Grzanich sat down for a deep dive with Doug Roth (President and CEO of Playground Hospitality) and David Stone (Founder and Principle of Stone Real Estate) to touch on the Fulton Market, Michigan Avenue, and other Chicago areas that are driving the industry for the new year.