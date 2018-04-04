× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.04.18: Martin Luther King, Jr. 50th death day anniversary, Pilsen food and exoneration after 23 years

John kicks off the show by checking in with WGN Radio News Reporter Dometi Pongo, on his observations while in Memphis, on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 50th death day anniversary. Plus, Chicago History Museum Vice President of Interpretation and Education John Russick joins the show to describe the museum’s commemorative gallery, “Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968.” Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to share his favorite Pilsen food, as well as where to eat near Guaranteed Rate Field. And, Russell Ainsworth represents the man who was recently exonerated for a rape/murder, after 20 years in prison. His client, Nevest Coleman, returns to work as a White Sox groundskeeper.