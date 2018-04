× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.04.18: MLK 50

It’s the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and we talked to Hermene Hartman, Reverend Al Sampson and Walter Jacobson about the political climate at the time and how significant the event still is today. Patrick Sharp checks in for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. We learn about the group, Parents for Peace and justice and Dean Richards talk about dirty celebrities and the 70th anniversary of WGN TV.