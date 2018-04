× Remembering WGN-TV: 70 Years as Chicago’s Very Own

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by WGN TV meteorologist, and friend of the show, Tom Skilling! They talk about WGN-TV’s one-hour anniversary special, “WGN-TV: 70 Years as Chicago’s Very Own.”

