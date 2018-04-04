× “Our message resonated.” How Monument hit it big on Kickstarter

Founder Ercan Erciyes and Director of Customer Success Hardik Patel join the show to discuss easily storing your photos with Monument. The intelligent monument device backs up all the photos you take automatically. The team crowdfunded with Kickstarter and discovered a bigger user base excited to embrace the product than they expected. Use code TECHNORI to get $30 off online orders.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3487096/3487096_2018-04-03-180136.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3805.mp3

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.