Martin Luther King Jr., conquered daily and affected the politics in Chicago

Hermene Hartman, the founder of N’Digo magazine and Reverend Al Sampson joined the Steve Cochran Show on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what it means to Chicago. Hermene recounts being in high school when the marches were taking place and wanting to march but her mother didn’t think it was safe. Rev. Sampson said that when he lived with Dr. King in Chicago, they realized how segregated it really was here.