Legendary rock legend Eddie Money has a new reality TV show

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by multi-platinum rock superstar Eddie Money. He talks about his love for Chicago, his new reality TV series on AXS TV, “Real Money,” his blue-collar roots, new music, and much more.

“Real Money” premieres on Sunday, April 8th at 8:30pm CST.

