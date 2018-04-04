× League of Legends Patch 8.7, N.A LCS Semifinals Recap & Spring Finals Predictions

Patch 8.7 is live and it includes a rework of Irelia, buffs & nerfs. Inven Global E-sports Analyst, James Hong breaks down this patch. James analyzes the semifinal game of 100 Thieves vs Clutch Gaming; James also gives his prediction of who thinks will win the NA LCS Spring Finals between: 100 Thieves & Team Liquid.

For articles on various E-sport games visit: Invenglobal.com

Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal

Like Inven Global on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Invenglobal



Irelia: The Blade Dancer | Champion Trailer – League of Legends

