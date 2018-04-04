Listen: Sports Central

League of Legends Patch 8.7, N.A LCS Semifinals Recap & Spring Finals Predictions

Posted 11:48 AM, April 4, 2018, by
League of Legends, Patch 8.7, NALCS, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Inven global, James Hong, Esports, Analyst, Nerfs, Buffs, Gragas, Lux, Minions, LeBlanc, Nocturne, Swain, Rengar, LOL, Spring Finals, 100 Thieves, Clutch Gaming, TSM, Cloud 9, Riot Games, MOBA, Video Games

Irelia (Photo provided by Riot Games)

Patch 8.7 is live and it includes a rework of Irelia, buffs & nerfs. Inven Global E-sports Analyst, James Hong breaks down this patch. James analyzes the semifinal game of 100 Thieves vs Clutch Gaming; James also gives his prediction of who thinks will win the NA LCS Spring Finals between: 100 Thieves & Team Liquid.

For articles on various E-sport games visitInvenglobal.com
Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal
Like Inven Global on Twitter atTwitter.com/Invenglobal


Irelia: The Blade Dancer | Champion Trailer – League of Legends