× Jiobit rallies the Chicago tech community around preventing gun violence

Jiobit CMO Lindsay Slutzky is helping to keep your kids safe. The company’s hardware gives parents peace of mind when they’re out in public with children. Parents can get GPS locating on their smartphone. Now the company is setting its focus on gun violence. Jiobit is joining forces with Motorola, Techstars Chicago and the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence to host an educational event at Merchandise Mart.

