× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Capitalization. Ever.

It’s Wednesday! Let’s talk politics! This week, Amy and Rex are back from their hiatus. Rex talks about why he missed out on last week’s episode. They also get into President Trump’s suspect tweet about Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his death, Bill O’ Reily’s denied motion to seal his past harassment settlements, and much more.