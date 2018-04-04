× Dr. John Duffy: Raising our boys to be good men

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about raising responsible boys and young men. Dr. Duffy says we are in the midst of a very late resurgence of empowerment for girls and young women, and he celebrates that. In the meantime, our young boys and men are suffering from identity and self-worth. He says the root of the problem has to do with our definitions masculinity, our expectations of them, and their lack of faith in themselves.

