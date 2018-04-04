× Dometi Pongo reflects on the 50th anniversary of MLK assassination: “It’s been an emotional whirlwind”

Bill and Wendy speak with WGN Radio anchor and reporter, Dometi Pongo. Dometi is down in Memphis covering the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He talks about what the feeling is like in the city, what progress has been made and what still needs to be done to realize the dreams of Dr. King.

