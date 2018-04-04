× Degrassi’s Executive Producer Gives Us A Peek Behind Degrassi High, Hot Legal Topics, and The Alzheimer’s Association ‘Tackles Alzheimers’ | Full Show (April 3rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (April 3rd) Degrassi’s Executive Producer, Stephen Stohn gives us a peek behind the hit TV show, Degrassi and what led him to write his new book, WHATEVER IT TAKES: Life Lessons from Degrassi and Elsewhere in the World of Music and Television. Then, WGN Radio Legal Voice, Rich Lenkov jumps on air to discuss today’s hottest legal topics. And finally, we bring on the team from The Alzheimer’s Association (Erin Doherty, Melissa Malejan and Erica Abdnour) to speak on the upcoming volunteer-driven flag football tournament.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

