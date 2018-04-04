Civil Rights leaders Fred Shuttlesworth (left), Martin Luther King Jr. (center), and Ralph Abernathy (right) attend a funeral for victims of the 16th Street Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, 1963. The September 15, 1963 bombing killed four young African-American girls. (Chicago History Museum)
Chicago History Museum’s “Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968”
Chicago History Museum Vice President of Interpretation and Education John Russick describes Martin Luther King Jr.’s goal as an activist, and those who worked with him. And, he responds to a rare speech Martin Luther King, Jr. gave, in which he addresses Chicago.