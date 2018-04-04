× Bill Kurtis remembers the riots of ’68: “I watched building after building torched…people dragged from cars”

Legendary newsman Bill Kurtis joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about the riots of 1968 in Chicago following the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Kurtis also talks about his latest work for Decades TV and their year-long look at how 1968 changed the landscape of the United States.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3486640/3486640_2018-04-02-185340.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

