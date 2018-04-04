× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.4.18: Let’s get this show on the road

Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about Wendy’s new hair color. Then, legendary rocker Eddie Money joined the show to talk about his new reality TV series, #RealMoney. After that, our very own Dometi Pongo chimed in all the way from Memphis. Dometi is covering the 50th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination for WGN Radio. The fun doesn’t stop there. Dr. John Duffy makes his way into the studio. Dr. Duffy talked about how to raise our boys into strong, independent men who are open to love and compassion. Last but not least, good ole Tom Skilling joins the show to talk about WGN TV’s one-hour special, “WGN-TV: 70 Years as Chicago’s Very Own.”

