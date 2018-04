× Attorney Russell Ainsworth on the exonerated White Sox groundskeeper: Detectives were looking for other perpetrators, and Nevest Coleman was meant to played witness

Attorney Russell Ainsworth represents Nevest Coleman, just exonerated after 20 years in prison, and now returning to his job as White Sox groundskeeper. As part of The Exoneration Project, Russel describes how Nevest was convicted, how DNA freed him just months ago and the society in which he resided since 1997.