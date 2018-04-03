× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/29/18: Real Estate Gossip, More Facebook Struggles, & Bubbles…

Every week, Steve Bertrand looks forward to the Thursday conversations with Dennis Rodkin to discuss the Chicago real estate gossip, including what is causing conflict on a handful of condo boards in the city, and professional athletes living in the same house. Ian Sherr has more Facebook issues to go over from Silicon Valley, and Ilyce Glink is looking at the potential bubbles forming across the country (none of which are in Illinois).