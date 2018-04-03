× Wintrsut Business Lunch 4/3/18: Spotify’s NYSE Listing, One Hope United’s “Chi Restaurant Collective”, & Bellhop

The big story on Wall Street today is Spotify’s alternative to an IPO with a direct listing and Jon Najarian told Steve Bertand all about it. One Hope United is partnering with foodies across the city for the Go Blue 4 OHU “Chicago Restaurant Collective” to help support National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Suzanne Muchin discussed the impact of the Rosanne reboot, and Luke Marklin is bringing 200 gig economy jobs to Chicago through Bellhop.