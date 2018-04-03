× The Opening Bell 4/3/18: Colorado Continues To Be Happiest State in US

Following up after the first installment of the Gen-Pop study, “What The Future”, Steve Grzanich discussed the Spring issue focusing on the way mobility is changing around the globe with Oscar Yuan (President of Strategy3 at IPSOS). Heather Long then provided insight into the emotional mindset of the Americans, and despite the positive economic situation in the country, health and time still top the list when factoring happiness.