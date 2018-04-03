× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.03.18: YouTube sensations, a privacy violation and synthetic marijuana

John wants you to hear the newest YouTube sensation, originating right here in Illinois. Then, John wants to know if a “Social Q’s” contributor is in the right for expressing anger at the realtor who allowed buyers to rifle through her personal spaces. Two deaths have resulted from synthetic marijuana use in Illinois. John turns to the Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav Shah for explanation of the drug’s nefarious qualities. Finally, John wants to know why the public is broken up over the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorce news.