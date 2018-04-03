× The Hilarious and Inspirational Comedian Nemr is Coming to the Laugh Factory this Friday!

Nemr is a Lebanese/American stand up comedian who is credited with establishing and pioneering the standup comedy scene throughout the Middle East. Learn what it was like moving from San Diego to war torn Lebanon and how the experience made him realize the power of comedy to bring us together in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Like what you hear? Be sure to check him out this Friday at the Laugh Factory.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)