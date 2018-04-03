In this March 26, 2018 photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Managing Your Facebook Privacy
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talk about all the changes Facebook has been making to it’s privacy and data collection.
