× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Managing Your Facebook Privacy

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talk about all the changes Facebook has been making to it’s privacy and data collection.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.