× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.03.18: Be empathetic

We started our day by talking to the amazing Megan Bugg, a former Kid of the Week, who is battling cancer for the 3rd time and she raising money for childhood cancer research. Keep up the fight Megan! Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Professor Sarah Ross stopped by to talk about criminal justice reform. Dometi Pongo talks about his upcoming trip to Memphis ahead of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. Chaz Ebert reminds us to put yourself in other people’s shoes with the Day4empahty.