× Sports Central, 04.03.18: NCAA ‘Nova-Nation, Horns, Whistles & Bears Mock Draft 3.0

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell re-cap the NCAA Tournament Championship Game with a focus on Donte DiVincenzo and the Alamodome Final Four horn. The Chicago White Sox get some attention from a whistle and Hoge gives his updated Chicago Bears’ Mock Draft 3.0.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.