Sports Central, 04.03.18: NCAA ‘Nova-Nation, Horns, Whistles & Bears Mock Draft 3.0

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against Isaiah Livers #4 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm - Pool/Getty Images)
WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell re-cap the NCAA Tournament Championship Game with a focus on Donte DiVincenzo and the Alamodome Final Four horn. The Chicago White Sox get some attention from a whistle and Hoge gives his updated Chicago Bears’ Mock Draft 3.0.