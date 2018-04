× Somethin’s ’bout to pop with the Harry Garner Band

Dave Hoekstra visits with vocalist/harp player Harry Garner and the members of the Harry Garner Band for some music and conversation. Garner talks about playing a gig for the Hell’s Angels, growing up in Philly during the turbulent ’60’s, drawing joy (and music) from personal pain and tragedy, and much more.

In addition to Garner, the band consists of JR Wydra on guitar, Mark Wydra on bass, and Kevin Ruth on drums.