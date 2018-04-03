× Roe Conn Full Show (4/3/18): The Convict from “Kings & Convicts” plays News Or Ruse, the Top Five@5 feat. Tiger Woods, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (feat. Justin Kaufmann) for Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on growing number of deaths connected to tainted synthetic marijuana, Washington Post’s Philip Bump looks at President Trump’s comments about sending military assets to the border with Mexico to stop a convoy of protesters from Honduras, Tom Skilling looks at a cold forecast for the White Sox home opener, Brendan “The Convict” Watters from Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. in Highwood, IL promotes a brew that benefits brain tumor research at Lurie Children’s Hospital and plays News Or Ruse, and the Top Five@5 features Tiger Woods’ return to the Masters.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3487132/3487132_2018-04-03-185732.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!