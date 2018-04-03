× Motivational Monday! Autism Awareness Month with Giant Steps, Jen Zanati and Who’s Trump Firing Next? | Full Show (April 2nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late, it’s Motivational Monday! We bring on the team from Giant Steps to discuss Autism Awareness Month and a great event they have coming up. Then, Trainer Jen Zanati joins us to keep up the positivity and finally, we play another exciting game of “Trump Deadpool” with comedian, Paul Farahvar. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER