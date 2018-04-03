× Criminal justice reform: The violence is symptomatic

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Professor Sarah Ross from the Art Institute of Chicago join the Steve Cochran Show to talk about their panel today Redesigning the System. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and Illinois Humanities will present a panel discussion exploring the role of art and design in humanizing mass incarceration, strategies for reducing the number of Americans caught up in the criminal justice system, and the possibilities and restrictions of reform.

One place to support is here at Safer Foundation.