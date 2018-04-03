× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Megan B. and Dr. Walterhouse

Megan B. is one of our most impressive Kids of the week and joins us again because she is determined to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer. You can hear Megan’s first visit on the Steve Cochran Show HERE.

Megan B. and Dr. Walterhouse (Dr. David O. Walterhouse

Richard A. Perritt, MD Professor in Cancer and Blood Disorders, Section Head, Oncology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Associate Professor of Pediatrics

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) joined the show today to talk about how even though Megan got some bad news last week, she is fighting harder and she and Dr. Walterhouse is going to figure this out.

You can support Megan and Dr. Walterhouse at Megan’s website HERE. Please support her efforts! She’s fighting and we should too!

