× Chaz Ebert: “Put yourself in someone’s shoes.”

Chaz Ebert stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Day4Empahty. It’s been 5 years since Robert has passed and his life, work and success was guided by his deeply rooted moral compass which embraced empathy, kindness, compassion and forgiveness as a way of life.

The Day4Empathy will include the citywide distribution of kindness cards and bracelets by Day4Empathy ambassadors, encouraging people to perform acts of kindness, while acknowledging and paying forward kindnesses shown to them. There are also plans to introduce a creative expression arts project in the schools, awarding ten $1,000 scholarships to young people for the best illustrations—in any medium—of their definitions of empathy.