× Car Talk: New York Auto Show, Tesla Woes and The Saint’s Car

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses some of the debuts from the New York Auto Show, Tesla’s current woes and the funny backstory behind The Saint’s Car.

