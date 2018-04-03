× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.3.18: Not another break up

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, Bill talks about meeting Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wendy talks about why people love daytime TV. They also discuss synthetic weed, Facebook, celebrity marriages, and much more. Bridget Carey also joins us on the show to talk about the latest in tech news.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.