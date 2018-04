× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/2/18: Fighting Office Inactivity, Assisting Refugees, & Snapchat’s Low Blow

Staying active during the work day is one of the biggest challenges for Americans, but Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis told Steve Bertrand about the Chicago startup that might have created the solution. Sue Horgan explained how Exodus World Service is reaching out the immigrants and refugees in the United States, and Randi Shaffer shared the low blow made by Snapchat towards Facebook.