Wintrust Business Lunch 3/31/18: Lauren Zumbach, Dana Mattioli, Alex Parker

Amy Guth talks about Amazon’s robot-friendly plant in Monee, IL with the Chicago Tribune’s Lauren Zumbach. Dana Mattioli from the Wall Street Journal explains what’s happening right now in talks between Walmart and Humana. Later on Alex Parker, digital news editor at the Tribune, discusses how the baseball card industry is trying to adapt to the digital age.