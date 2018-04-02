× WGN Radio Theatre #271: Life With Luigi, Escape & The Line Up

Carl Amari and Michael Gastala pinch hitting for Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 1, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Life With Luigi: Easter Birthday Party.” Guest Starring: J. Carrol Naish; (04-08-52). Next episode of the night is: “Escape: Poison.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb and William Conrad; (07-28-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Line Up: Bentley’s Boo-Boo Case.” Guest Starring: William Johnstone; (10-15-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre