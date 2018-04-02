× The Opening Bell 4/2/18: Technology Trends Keeps Amusement Parks Moving Forward

Chicago is one of the only major metropolitan cities in the United States to loose people. Steve Grzanich and Alden Loury (Director of Research at Metropolitan Planning Council) discussed the census and the possible reasoning behind the continuous population loss for the Chicago area and as a result, where people are moving. Susie Storey (Director of Communication a International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – IAAPA) then looked ahead to Spring and Summer season which is also amusement park season with plenty of new rides across the country with 2 new rides opening to Six Flags Great America this Spring.