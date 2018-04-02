× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.02.18: President Trump vs. Amazon, Major League Baseball changes, insufficient Junior Mints packaging

John wants to know if the U.S. Postal Service is really being taken advantage of by Amazon, as tweeted by President Trump. Listeners help out, along with McMillanDoolittle Partner and Retail Consultant David Weiss. Plus, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Joe Brand tells John what changes are being considered for the game by Major League Baseball. Listeners respond. And, a Belleville woman sues Junior Mints. John tells you about that.