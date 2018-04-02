× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/02/18): A look at the growing list of candidates lining up to challenge Rahm Emanuel and Kasso’s story of the ’68 riots

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 98: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary to talk about the growing field of candidates announcing their campaign’s for Chicago’s next mayor and how the pending trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will impact Rahm Emanuel’s re-election campaign. Plus, Kasso tells a story of a black cab driver risking his life to protect John’s mom.

