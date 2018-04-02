× The Carry Out 4-2-18: “Trump is draining the swamp if that swamp was your retirement account”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump playing fast and loose on Twitter, a judge striking down the Chicago Park District pension plan, George Papadopoulos spilling secrets at a Chicago bar, Roseanne Barr facing backlash after voicing support for Donald Trump, Loyola losing to Michigan in the Final Four, Michigan taking on Villanova in the NCAA Championship, the Cubs starting the season cold, the Sox losing to the Jays after winning their first two games, the Bulls actually beating the Wizards, the Bears getting ready for the NFL draft and today being the 9 year anniversary of Jay Cutler joining the Bears.

