× Tell Justin about your vacation!

The Download is back after Spring Break and Justin recaps his family trip to Disneyland. And he also wants to know about your vacation! What did you do? Where did you go? And how much were the Diet Coke’s?

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio