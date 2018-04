× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.02.18: Sister Diva

We check in with Kevin Powell, who was in San Antonio with Sister Jean and he tells us what it’s really like to hang with her. Dean loved Jesus Christ Superstar! Dylan Curran tries to explain the privacy issues with Facebook and Google. Ryan Nobles checks in from Myrtle Beach and friend of the Show Beth Jacobellis talks about her book Cameo.