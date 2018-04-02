× Sports Central, 04.02.18: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament & The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma

WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz fills in behind the mic and revisits past NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships. The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, @sahadevsharma, brings you up to date on the Chicago Cubs and WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell gives a post-San Antonio assessment of the Loyola Ramblers in the Final Four.

