Roe Conn Full Show (4/2/18):Bill Kurtis looks at riots of ’68, Steve Stone analyzes the Sox’ young guns, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (feat. Richard Roeper) for Monday, April 2nd, 2018:

Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas Susan Schmidt talks about how a developing trade war between the US & China is causing serious volatility on Wall Street, AB Stoddard of Real Clear Politics looks at the unusual circumstance of President Trump inviting Vladimir Putin to the White House invitation to Vladimir Putin, legendary newsman Bill Kurtis remembers being on the streets of Chicago during the riots of 1968, White Sox guru Steve Stone analyzes the young core of Sox players, and the Top Five@5 features President Trump saying there isn’t a name for the building he lives.

