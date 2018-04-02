The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
McMillanDoolittle Retail Consultant David Weiss: The president uses a bully pulpit on Amazon
McMillanDoolittle Partner and Retail Consultant David Weiss joins John to respond to President Trump’s claim that Amazon doesn’t pay fair share of taxes. Trump claims that Amazon is taking advantage of the U.S. Postal Service in so doing, but are catching on that there’s a journalistic factor involved.