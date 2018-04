× Kids’ Sports 3.25.18 | Casey Tyrell

A sixth grade avid Cub fan from Joliet. His goal in life is to be a fighting Irish leprechaun mascot for Notre Dame! Publishes weekly Casey’s Tribune Sports, a six-page newsletter with local, Chicago, and national sports stories. He is also part of a travel baseball league and he also plays golf at his school at Troy Shorewood, IL.