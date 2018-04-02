× Kevin Nealon on Garry Shandling, SNL, and his YouTube chat series “Hiking with Kevin”

Actor, comedian, and “SNL” alum Kevin Nealon joins Bill and Wendy over the phone. He talks about working with late, great Garry Shandling, his baseball skills, the differences between performing music and comedy, meeting Prince, and much more.

Kevin will be performing at City Winery on Friday, April 20th at 8:00PM & Saturday, April 21st– 5:00PM & 8:00PM. To purchase tickets, visit www.citywinery.com/chicago.

