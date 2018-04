× Jesus Christ Superstar and Other Great Musicals

On Sunday night NBC aired a live version of Jesus Christ Superstar and Nick Digilio loved it. In honor, he shared facts about the musical, talked with listeners about their favorite movies/productions and revealed the top ten Broadway hits of all time.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)