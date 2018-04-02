The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
How safe is your privacy on Google and Facebook?
Dylan Curran, a tech expert from The Guardian, joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Facebook and Google privacy issues that have been in the news lately. HERE is a link to his full article on the subject, just how much information they have on you, and what you can do about it.