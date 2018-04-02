× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 150: Kicking Off NFL Draft Month

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get together as the we enter NFL Draft Month. The guys recap the Annual League Meeting that took place in Orlando, Florida. They play Ryan Pace’s comments about draft strategy. Hoge and Jahns debate which players they would trade up for and whether it’s worth it to do so. Listen Below!

Got any Bears questions as we get closer to the NFL Draft? We opened our voicemail line (312-222-5050); call in to ask the guys. We’ll listen to and respond to the best ones.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!